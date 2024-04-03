Shoppers praise 'comfy' denim jacket that 'looks more expensive than it is'

Shoppers have praised a "comfy" denim jacket they say "looks more expensive than it is." The Michelle Keegan Denim Drop Shoulder Oversized Jacket is priced at £45 and features a slouchy, oversized fit, light wash and frayed hemline. It also has dual breast pockets, a classic collar neckline and button through fastenings. According to Very, the jacket is "timeless" and adds an "effortlessly cool edge to your layering." The jacket has an overall rating of 4.

9 stars out of five, with a number of rave reviews online. Among them, one shopper said: "Looks more expensive than it is. Love this and it fits well. Its an oversized fitting." A second wrote: "I love this, it's so comfy which I like as denim usually feels quite restrictive to me, the over size design is nice." A third shopper added: "Looks great and fits brilliantly.

