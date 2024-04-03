Shoppers Opt for £10 Serum to Eliminate Forehead Lines

Boots shoppers are leaving their foundation behind for a £10 serum that's making forehead lines vanish in just a few weeks. Skincare lovers have found an amazing anti-ageing serum that gets rid of fine lines and wrinkles on the forehead - and it's now much cheaper than usual. The L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Advanced Anti Ageing Serum normally costs £31.99, but you can get it for only £10 during a special one-day sale at Boots.

This serum works so well because it has a powerful formula using the likes of Pro-xylane and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help make wrinkles and pores look smaller and your skin feel smoother. L'Oreal suggests using two or three drops of this serum in the morning and evening before putting on your moisturiser. They say your skin will start to look better right away, and you'll see the best changes after about four week

