Shopkeeper Describes Attempt to Save Woman Stabbed to Death in Bradford

A shopkeeper in Bradford describes his shock at witnessing a young woman being stabbed to death in the street while pushing her baby in a pram. Despite his efforts and the assistance of a passing doctor, they were unable to save her life. The police are currently searching for Habibur Masum , 25, in connection with the fatal stabbing. The shopkeeper reveals that the woman had visited his store the day before the incident and had only recently arrived in the area.

The baby is believed to be around four or five months old

Shopkeeper Bradford Woman Stabbed Death Baby Pram Habibur Masum Police Search

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenager hunt after shopkeeper threatened in knifepoint robberyPolice say the shopkeeper at Kitchens Garage was threatened with a 'machete-type knife' before money was taken from the till

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Pudsey shopkeeper bravely fought off knife-wielding robber by swinging hammer at himA would-be armed robber who pulled out a large knife in a convenience store got more than he bargained when the shopkeeper pulled out a hammer in response.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Shopkeeper desperately tried to save mum's life after horror stabbingA manhunt has been launched following the incident

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Young men brandish knife at shopkeeper after 'minor dispute'Detectives are now calling on the public’s help to identify the four people who could help officers with their enquiries

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Bradford shopkeeper tells of desperate battle to save mum with CPR after she was ‘stabbed in the neck’ whe...Bradford stabbing: Cops issue CCTV of wanted ‘killer’ after woman, 27, knifed to death in broad daylight street attack

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Police hunt man after woman stabbed to death in BradfordPolice have urged anyone with information on Habibur Masum's whereabouts to contact them

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »