Shona Sibary's Anger at MP's Comments on Children in Nappies

Shona Sibary expresses anger towards MP Miriam Cates's remarks about children in nappies. She recounts a personal experience where she struggled to balance her freelance writing career with childcare. While conducting a phone interview with a celebrity, Sibary had placed her six-month-old daughter, Flo, in a door bouncer. However, the interview lasted longer than expected, and Flo became increasingly upset. Sibary tried to distance herself from her crying baby, feeling guilty for prioritizing work. Eventually, she found herself outside in the garden, still unable to end the call. When she finally returned to Flo, the baby had fallen asleep, still hanging from the door frame, with tears on her face

EastEnders Star Shona McGarty Enjoys Family Holiday in Ireland with BoyfriendEastEnders actress Shona McGarty and her boyfriend, musician David Bracken, take a trip to Ireland for a family vacation. The couple shares a sweet moment on a plane, documenting their first flight together. Read more ⮕

Shona Robison: Government will hand 14,000 WhatsApp texts to UK Covid InquiryTHE Scottish Government is set to hand over more than 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK Government Covid-19 inquiry. Read more ⮕

Shona McGarty lands first role after EastEnders exit as Whitney Dean'I'm mates with the [executive producer] and I have no idea [about upcoming storylines].' Read more ⮕

BBC EastEnders' Shona McGarty's first role since soap exit announcedEastEnders' Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty has bagged her first role since leaving EastEnders, which will see her star alongside fellow Walford actor Harry Reid Read more ⮕

