Shoaib Bashir included in England's Test squad for India tour

Uncapped Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been included in England's Test squad to tour India. The 20-year-old, who has 10 wickets in six first-class games, was called 'the stand-out surprise' by Nasser Hussain. Bashir is part of England's four spin options, along with Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, and Rehan Ahmed.





