Shirley Ballas: From Ballroom Dancer to Head Judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Shirley Ballas, the head judge on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, discovered ballroom dancing at the age of seven and became world number one by the age of 24. She is the only woman to win the British Open to the World Professional Latin Championships with two different partners. Shirley joined the Strictly team in 2017.





BBCNews » / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly's Shirley Ballas clashes with judges over Krishnan Guru-Murthy exitStrictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas disagreed with her fellow judges on who to send home following tonight's dance-off between Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Rippon

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Shirley Ballas steps out in mini dress after detailing 'difficult family moment'The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 63, was attending a Good Housekeeping Live event after opening up about the tough time she and her family faced in a candid interview

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Shirley Ballas marked down in dance competition due to stretch marksShirley Ballas, the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, reveals that she was once criticized and marked down in a dance competition because a judge found her stretch marks revolting. Despite being a ballroom veteran and Queen of Latin, Shirley faced challenges in her career. She shares her experience of receiving fierce criticism when she returned to dancing shortly after giving birth to her son in 1986.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Strictly fans 'not watching next week' as 'only Shirley is right'Viewers were not happy with the judges decision

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing viewers angry at judge for not giving perfect scoreStrictly viewers could not be more angry following Layton Williams’ Blackpool routine. They’re not angry with him or his partner Nikita Kuzmin, don’t fret, but, once again Criag with fans even going as far as to say he 'hates' the Bad Education actor.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Strictly Judge Motsi Mabuse's ex-husband accused of fighting her claims for financial gainStrictly Judge Motsi Mabuse's legal team will reportedly argue that her ex-husband is only fighting her claims of coercion because he wants cash, according to sources. Ms Mabuse's ex-husband and dance partner Timo Kulczak is suing her for £70,000 over claims in her autobiography that he controlled her by restricting access to cash and deciding what she ate, which he denies.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »