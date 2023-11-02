Shingles patients in West Country needed for vaccine trial

By Matthew HillPeople are being invited to take part in a new research study looking at providing a shingles vaccine combined with the Covid-19 or flu jab.

One in three people will get shingles in their lifetime. It occurs when an old chickenpox infection is reactivated and causes a painful rash.Liz, from Marlborough, said her life has been blighted by shingles since her first attack six years ago.

"I went back to see my back specialist. He said there's nothing we can do until you are through the shingles and it was about six months before I was really clear of it.""It's anxiety, about everything, about meeting new people, going to new places, travelling, even something as simple as going for a coffee morning." headtopics.com

The rash appears as blotches on your skin, on one side of your body only.

She said: "The number of vaccines available to prevent infection in older adults has increased over the past ten years and is likely to increase further.Cut down trips to the GP If the shingles vaccine could be offered during the same appointment, it would save having to make several trips to the GP. headtopics.com

