Shetland, BBC One, review: This crime drama was on its last legs – Ashley Jensen might have saved it

Alison O’Donnell as DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Gemma Laurie as Rosemary Strachan (Photo: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Mark Mainz).

This witness, Ellen Quinn (Maisie Norma Seaton), had been busy robbing the victim in a honeytrap scam when she was interrupted by contract killers. Ellen scarpered back to the island, swiftly followed by the hitmen: Howell and his volatile Eastern European partner Nowak (Don Gilet and Arnas Fedarvicius).

They faced not only capture by Calder and the local cops, but also the wrath of Ellen’s grandmother, Grace Bains (a second formidable matriarch played by– and indeed was temporarily in charge since DI Calder had no jurisdiction in Scotland. There was also the comforting presence of Sgt Billy McCabe (Lewis Howden), who was on hand to offer Tosh a scone with her afternoon cuppa. headtopics.com

But this is primarily Jensen’s gig, and while she had her first headlining role in Sky’s comic crime dramais a very different kettle of fish (or, in this case, red herrings). Calder has bags of back story, including an estranged brother, Alan (Steven Miller), who is now a local vicar, and a dead dad who was – for reasons as yet unbeknownst to viewers – responsible for Calder’s escape from Shetland.

It was a busy but confidently plotted opening episode, one that featured Tosh also investigating a number of dead sheep with seemingly occult symbols marked on their carcasses. There were some whimsical touches as well, such as the hot-headed Nowak (who had no compunction about killing an elderly shopkeeper) being an avid bird-watcher. He wanted to go puffin-spotting once he’d finished with Ellen.By the end of the episode, the body count had increased by two (not counting the dead sheep). headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Hit BBC Crime Drama Shetland Returns for Eighth SeriesShetland, the popular crime drama based on novels by Ann Cleeves, is coming back for its eighth series. The show follows new character Ruth Calder as she joins the team to solve mysteries on the northerly archipelago. Fans can watch the new series on BBC One, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer. Read more ⮕

Shetland: Everything you need to know as BBC show returnsSee the main cast and when to watch as the hit BBC show Shetland returns for its eighth series with new faces like Ashley Jensen. Read more ⮕

Don’t underestimate Shetland – this Scottish drama is better than Scandi noirWith Ashley Jensen taking over from Douglas Henshall for the eighth series, this could be the detective show's chance to shine Read more ⮕

Scottish Greens Express Support for Autonomy of ShetlandThe Scottish Greens party conference passed a motion expressing support for the autonomy of Shetland, recognizing the special status of island communities. They aim to achieve a level of political and economic autonomy for Shetland, similar to the Faroe Islands' autonomy from Denmark. Read more ⮕

Scottish Greens support Shetland autonomy in an independent ScotlandTHE Scottish Greens have announced their support for devolution in Shetland in the event of Scottish independence. In a motion passed at the… Read more ⮕

Douglas Henshall's exit from Shetland as Jimmy Perez explained as he's replacedShetland returns to BBC One this evening but Douglas Henshall is not reprising his role as beloved DI Jimmy Perez. OK! has everything you need to know about his exit Read more ⮕