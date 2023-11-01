Shetland, BBC One, review: This crime drama was on its last legs – Ashley Jensen might have saved it

Alison O’Donnell as DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Gemma Laurie as Rosemary Strachan (Photo: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Mark Mainz).
This witness, Ellen Quinn (Maisie Norma Seaton), had been busy robbing the victim in a honeytrap scam when she was interrupted by contract killers. Ellen scarpered back to the island, swiftly followed by the hitmen: Howell and his volatile Eastern European partner Nowak (Don Gilet and Arnas Fedarvicius).
They faced not only capture by Calder and the local cops, but also the wrath of Ellen's grandmother, Grace Bains (a second formidable matriarch played by– and indeed was temporarily in charge since DI Calder had no jurisdiction in Scotland. There was also the comforting presence of Sgt Billy McCabe (Lewis Howden), who was on hand to offer Tosh a scone with her afternoon cuppa.
But this is primarily Jensen’s gig, and while she had her first headlining role in Sky’s comic crime dramais a very different kettle of fish (or, in this case, red herrings). Calder has bags of back story, including an estranged brother, Alan (Steven Miller), who is now a local vicar, and a dead dad who was – for reasons as yet unbeknownst to viewers – responsible for Calder’s escape from Shetland.
It was a busy but confidently plotted opening episode, one that featured Tosh also investigating a number of dead sheep with seemingly occult symbols marked on their carcasses. There were some whimsical touches as well, such as the hot-headed Nowak (who had no compunction about killing an elderly shopkeeper) being an avid bird-watcher. He wanted to go puffin-spotting once he'd finished with Ellen.By the end of the episode, the body count had increased by two (not counting the dead sheep).