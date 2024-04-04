Sheridan Smith's West End play Opening Night could be cut short as ticket sales plummet

Sheridan Smith's under-fire West End play Opening Night could reportedly be cut short as ticket sales are slashed in a desperate bid to draw in crowds. The actress, 42, stars as functioning alcoholic actress Myrtle Gordon in the new musical - which is based on the 1977 drama film starring Gena Rowlands.
But fans have been left baffled and bored by the production, with scores of theatregoers streaming out of the show nearly every evening since its March 6 debut, complaining about the bewildering plot. The actress has begged fans to come and see her at the Gielgud Theatre in London this week, but now with fears from investors her star quality 'won't even be able to get the crowds in', bosses are now toying with the idea of ending the 21 week run early, according to reports. 'Sheridan has been a resounding success but the show itself has been far from i
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »