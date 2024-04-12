Sheridan Smith's Play Opening Night Cancelled Early Due to Poor Reception

Sheridan Smith 's play Opening Night , which received negative reviews, has been cancelled two months ahead of schedule. Audience members at London's Gielgud Theatre were seen falling asleep or leaving during the performance.

The play features Smith as an actress with mental health issues, and the live filming of a scene showing her stumbling through the streets of London in a drunken state. Producers cited a challenging financial landscape as the reason for the early closure.

