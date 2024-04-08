Shell Considers Abandoning Undervalued London Listing

Shell 's CEO suggests the possibility of abandoning its undervalued London listing. The CEO , Wael Sawan, believes that the London exchange is undervalued and expresses his dissatisfaction with the capital's equity markets . He sees Shell as a fantastic investment opportunity due to its undervaluation and plans to buy back shares at a discount. Sawan aims to improve the firm's competitiveness and profit-making through a sprint.
If the gap between Shell and its peers listed on Wall Street doesn't close, they will consider all options, including an exit from the London Stock Exchange. This would be a significant blow for the exchange, which has already experienced a decline in new IPOs and companies delisting for New York. Only 23 companies listed in London last year, raising £1bn, the lowest level since the financial crisis. Arm's decision to float in New York instead of London was also seen as a snub to the City
