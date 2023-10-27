Sheffield United to launch independent investigation into injury crisis

George Baldock returned to full training on Thursday, putting him in contention for Saturday's game at Arsenal, but the Blades will still be without Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Max Lowe (ankle), Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh), Will Osula (muscular), and Adam Davies (knee), plus the ill Daniel Jebbison.

'If it is the way the game is going do we have to change how we recruit, or how we make substitutions? We have to get on top of this because at the minute we're getting massively handicapped by it. 'We're having muscle injuries that are massive that result in operations and ruptures. 'They’ve been on the increase in the game but it's only good practice to investigate that because we spend on players and we spend on wages.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Leon Clarke on Sheffield United joy, Sheffield Wednesday naivety, Steel City hostility and Hull City heroicsLeon Clarke has an interesting perspective on the Steel City derby. Read more ⮕

Paul Merson warns Bukayo Saka ahead of Arsenal vs Sheffield United'He’s got to come up with solutions!' Read more ⮕

Arsenal vs Sheffield United LIVE: Gunners take on struggling Blades aiming to keep up with rivals...petit Read more ⮕

Sheffield United star urged to keep feet on the ground by Accies academy chiefBut George Cairns is thrilled with how well the striker is doing at Bramall Lane Read more ⮕

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Premier League match online between Arsenal and Sheff Utd, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more. Read more ⮕

Paul Pogba could block Man United transfer from happening in potential headache for Erik ten HagPaul Pogba could be the reason behind Manchester United failing to complete a transfer Read more ⮕