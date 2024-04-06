Sheffield United must learn from physicality

In his view, it is everything to do with physicality and it represents the major lesson which the club must learn from going forward. In all likelihood, that will be back in the Championship , with Wilder candidly admitting that the Blades have not got bang for their buck in terms of their recruitment last summer in preparing for the demands of a Premier League season which exposes flaws in players pretty quickly and sometimes savagely.

Out of their permanent signings, only Gus Hamer, with 26 league starts, has shown the durability required to step up to the big time. For most of Wilder’s first golden spell in charge at Bramall Lane, his team’s consistency in terms of selection and performance levels was admirable. It was a team which picked itself for much of his time there and possessed the strongest of spines. So Wilder must try and go back to the future in that regard. Wilder, whose side welcome Chelsea on Sunday (

