Sheffield United Hit with Points Deduction for Defaulted Transfer Payments

Sheffield United have been hit with a points deduction that will impact the bottom-placed Premier League side the next time they step down into the Football League . The Blades are currently 20th in the table and are heavy favourites to make an instant return to the Championship. On Thursday, the EFL hit the South Yorkshire club with a two-point punishment for defaulted transfer payments during the 2022/23 season.
Should Chris Wilder's side fail to produce a great escape in the latter stages of the current campaign, they will start the 2024/25 season at a disadvantage after confirmation of their punishment. READ MORE: When Man City will get FFP verdict on 115 charges amid Leicester City charge and Everton and Nottingham Forest deductions READ MORE: Premier League confirm fresh FFP decision that impacts Manchester United and Man City Sheffield United have also been reprimanded with a two-point suspended deduction which will be activated if the club defaults on any payment to another club under a transfer or compensation agreement - for more than five business days - after the due date is agreed on. The Blades' punishment comes after Everton (twice) and Nottingham Forest were hit with point deductions for Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) breaches. The Toffees have been docked eight points in total and Forest only fou
Sheffield United Points Deduction Premier League Football League Transfer Payments Punishment
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »