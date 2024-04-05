Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder makes Premier League title race feelings clear after Liverpool defeat

Chris Wilder made his feelings clear on the Premier League title race after Sheffield United fell to a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool . The Blades put on a fight at Anfield and drew level in the second half after Darwin Nunez's opener. An own goal from Conor Bradley had the visitors on course for a shock point until Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target for Jurgen Klopp 's side. The victory sent the Anfield club top of the Premier League table with eight games remaining.

Klopp's side are two points clear of Arsenal and three clear of Manchester City. While Wilder was disappointed with the result, he hopes the Reds go on to lift the Premier League crown in Klopp's final season in charg

Chris Wilder Sheffield United Premier League Title Race Liverpool Defeat Jurgen Klopp

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Wilder urges Sheffield United to take a leaf out of Leeds United's bookIt has been a season to forget for Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals, with Sheffield United propping up the Premier League table going into the business end of the season

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sheffield United have a 'better' managerial version of Chris Wilder than before insists CEO Stephen BettisAKIN to his first summer in charge at boyhood club Sheffield United in 2016, Chris Wilder will be entrusted with building a new-look squad in another period of major significance at Bramall Lane in the close season.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder defends gameplan, but unhappy it did not produce three pointsChris Wilder made no apologies for Sheffield United's cautious first-half approach against Fulham, but was left bitterly disappointed not to win the game when it exploded.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder defends gameplan, but unahppy it did not produce three pointsChris Wilder made no apologies for Sheffield United's cautious first-half approach against Fulham, but was left bitterly disappointed not to win the game when it exploded.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Chris Wilder says addressing Sheffield United home form is essential against FulhamChris Wilder says Sheffield United have let down their supporters lately and they owe it to them to start addressing their home form on Saturday.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »