Sheffield United Announces Ticket Allocation and Data Sharing Policy

I happened to see an official announcement (see below) from Sheffield United this morning. I thought I would click in and see what they did with away tickets.

No surprise to see Sheffield United had taken the full 3,204 ticket allocation but the interesting bit (to me anyway!) came at the very end of their announcement… By purchasing an away ticket you understand that your contact data will be shared with the Football Club you visit in case you do not have your ticket on the day or the information is required for security purposes. For more information on how we use personal data at Sheffield United Football Club please see our Privacy Policy. Should tickets sell out before general sale, 20% of the allocation will be held back for a ballot. This will be online only and available to all 2023/24 Premier League season ticket holders and 2023/24 membership card holders to enter for a short period of time. Successful balloters will then be contacted by telephone. For a ballot, those who can enter are only the season ticket holders who had fewer loyalty points than the main sale got to before selling out

