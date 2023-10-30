Sheffield Steelers Player Fatally Cuts Opponent's Throat in Freak Accident

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave, 31, fatally cut his opponent's throat in a freak accident during a match in front of 8,000 horrified fans. Petgrave collided with one of Adam Johnson's teammates, causing him to lose balance and accidentally slice across Johnson's neck. Petgrave is said to be 'absolutely distraught' following Johnson's death and has received vile messages online from heartless trolls. The English Ice Hockey Association has not disclosed whether they are providing support or calling for an investigation. South Yorkshire Police's investigation into the incident is ongoing

Ice hockey star dies after suffering horrific skate blade injury on iceAdam Johnson, 29, has tragically died after suffering the injury during a match with Sheffield Steelers. Read more ⮕

Police investigate death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam JohnsonAdam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, died after an incident at Sheffield Steelers. Read more ⮕

Sheffield Steelers Player Fatally Cuts Opponent's Throat in Freak AccidentSheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave accidentally slashes the throat of Adam Johnson during a match, leading to Johnson's death. Petgrave is devastated and faces online abuse from trolls. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Read more ⮕

Sheffield Steelers Player Fatally Cuts Opponent's Throat in Freak AccidentSheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave accidentally slashes the throat of Adam Johnson during a match, causing his death. Petgrave is devastated and receives online abuse. The English Ice Hockey Association's response is unknown, and the police investigation is ongoing. Read more ⮕

Tributes left at Motorpoint Arena after death of Adam JohnsonThe Nottingham Panthers star suffered a 'freak accident' in a game away to the Sheffield Steelers Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson's fiancee pays tribute to ice hockey player who died during game in SheffieldFans have been leaving tributes at Nottingham Arena in memory of Adam Johnson, with flowers and messages, after he died during a game in Sheffield on Saturday night. Read more ⮕