Sheffield Steelers Player Fatally Cuts Opponent's Throat in Freak Accident

Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave, 31, fatally cut his opponent's throat in a freak accident during a match in front of 8,000 horrified fans. Petgrave collided with one of Adam Johnson's teammates, causing him to lose balance and accidentally slice across Johnson's neck. Petgrave is said to be 'absolutely distraught' following Johnson's death and has received vile messages online from heartless trolls. The English Ice Hockey Association has not disclosed whether they are providing support or calling for an investigation. South Yorkshire Police's investigation into the incident is ongoing

Tragic Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson in Sheffield MatchThe ice hockey match between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers was abandoned after Adam Johnson's injury. Johnson, 29, was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency treatment on the ice as other players formed a ring around him. Protective screens were raised around Johnson as the 8,000-strong crowd left the arena. Johnson was later confirmed to have died. The Nottingham Panthers expressed their condolences and stated that everyone at the club is heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Read more ⮕

