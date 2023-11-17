Shawn Mendes Shows Off Sculpted Torso During Workout in Los Angeles

Shawn Mendes showed off his sculpted torso by going shirtless while working up a sweat in Los Angeles this week. The 25-year-old pop act put his cloven-in-marble physique on display as he surfaced to take in a run in the City Of Angels. He wore a pair of small black shorts that clung to his musclebound legs and slung his grey t-shirt casually over his shoulder after peeling it off.

Wearing his dark hair in a pompadour reminiscent of Elvis Presley, the Canadian crooner rounded off the look with sneakers. Earlier this year, he hit the headlines for rekindling his public relationship with Camila Cabello - only for news to leak of their breakup six weeks later. Stepping out: Shawn Mendes showed off his sculpted torso by going shirtless while working up a sweat in Los Angeles this week When you got it: The 25-year-old pop act put his cloven-in-marble physique on display as he surfaced to take in a run in the City Of Angels Shawn and Camila originally went public over the summer of 2019 and stayed together through the COVID-19 lockdowns only to split near the end of 202

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Kendall Jenner Takes Over Snow-Making Duties on Set of Holiday Campaign ShootKendall Jenner grabs hold of the hose shooting snowflakes on to the street during the JACQUEMUS 'GUIRLANDE' holiday campaign shoot in Los Angeles . She wears a 100% Lambskin ensemble and keeps her make-up minimal for the shoot.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Olivia Rodrigo Spotted with Boyfriend Conan Gray at GQ Men of The Year DinnerOlivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Conan Gray attended the GQ Men of The Year dinner in Los Angeles . They were seen wearing stylish outfits at the event.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Meghan Markle attends 'Power of Women' gala in LA and teases 'exciting' new projectsThe Duchess of Sussex attended Variety magazine's 'Power of Women' gala in Los Angeles and teased that she and Prince Harry are working on 'exciting' new projects. She expressed pride in Archewell Productions' work and mingled with Hollywood celebrities at the event.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Cats Have More Facial Expressions Than Humans and Dogs, Study FindsResearchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have found that cats have 276 facial expressions, which is more than humans (44) and dogs (27). The study was conducted by filming 53 adult domestic shorthair cats at a charity cat cafe and analyzing 26 facial muscle movements.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Two 12-year-old boys charged with murder of teenager in WolverhamptonTwo 12-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai, who was found stabbed on playing fields in Wolverhampton. Mr Seesahai, 19, came to the UK from his Caribbean home for medical treatment. The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article. Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Maya Jama gifted a red rose from a fan as she leaves a restaurant in MayfairMaya Jama couldn't wipe the smile off her face after she was gifted a red rose from a fan as she departed Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday. She looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out in wide-leg grey jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »