Shaughna Phillips Throws Pink-Themed Party for Daughter Lucia's First Birthday

Shaughna Phillips celebrated her daughter Lucia 's first birthday with a pink-themed party. The former Love Island star decorated the party area with pink, gold, white, and green decorations. There were three cakes, balloon displays, and close friends in attendance.

The cakes included a heart-shaped cake with pink and red icing, a three-tier white cake with pastel-colored icing, and a cake stand with lolly cakes. The party had a pink butterfly, pink roses, and rainbow balloons as decorations.

Shaughna Phillips Lucia Birthday Party Pink Theme Love Island Cakes Balloons

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips sweetly marks daughter Lucia's first birthdayShaughna Phillips marked her daughter Lucia's first birthday with a sweet social media post, dubbing the little one her 'Aries twin' as she detailed their strong bond

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips shocked after being told she is 'obese'Shaughna Phillips opens up about being told she is 'obese' by doctors and shares an emotional video about her health with fans.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Shaughna Phillips emotionally shares health scare as doctors said she is 'obese'Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has revealed she was left stunned earlier this year when a doctor informed her she was 'obese', admitting it 'shook me to my core'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips reveals she felt like the 'fat girl in the villa' despite being a...Shaughna Phillips has admitted she is 'in such a bad place' as she opened up about the struggles of life as a single mother. The Love Island star spoke candidly about not being happy with her life in a post on her Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Paris Hilton throws lavish pink-themed party with son Phoenix as her special guestThe Hilton heiress is a mom-of-two

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Love Island exes risk awkward run-in as Molly Smith throws star-studded partyLove Island All Stars winner Molly Smith invited her co-stars to a lavish bash in Manchester to celebrate the launch of her new clothing collection with Boohoo

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »