Shankland's late equaliser saves Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifier

Lawrence Shankland's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Scotland as they kept their slim hopes of topping their Euro 2024 qualifying group alive with a late draw in Georgia. With the Scots lacking attacking inspiration, the Hearts captain nodded in fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong's cross to equalise in the 92nd minute. This prevented Steve Clarke from losing a fourth consecutive game in his 50th match in charge.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had given Georgia the lead twice before Shankland's goal

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Scotland manager focused on finishing Euro 2024 qualification campaign on a highManager Steve Clarke is determined to end Scotland 's Euro 2024 qualification campaign positively after securing their place in Germany despite three consecutive defeats. Clarke aims to earn points against Georgia and Norway in their final competitive matches before the tournament.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: The Challenges of 2024: Wars, Global Institutions, and America's RoleAs 2023 drew to a close, wars were raging in Africa, Israel and Gaza, and Ukraine. The West's share of world GDP has fallen towards 50% for the first time since the 19th century. Countries such as India and Turkey believe the global institutions created after 1945 do not reflect their concerns. America's unipolar moment has ended. Allies in Europe and Japan are in relative economic decline. This article discusses the challenges that the year 2024 will bring for the post-1945 world order and America's role in it.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Global Elections in 2024: Triumph or Disaster?More than half the people on the planet live in countries that will hold nationwide elections in 2024, the first time this milestone has been reached. Many elections will entrench illiberal rulers and reward the corrupt and incompetent. America's presidential election will have a significant impact on global politics. Some elections will be obvious shams.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

METROUK: Age Gap Relationships Predicted to be a Major Dating Trend in 2024According to Bumble, age gap relationships are expected to be a popular dating trend in 2024. The annual report suggests that singles will prioritize personal growth and reject societal pressures for perfection. Emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities will be valued more.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: The Year of the Self: Bumble predicts a shift in dating trends for 2024According to women-first dating app Bumble, 2024 is set to be The Year of the Self when it comes to dating – with more people looking inwards to figure out what they really want when it comes to love. The latest Bumble dating trend report suggests that we’ll be placing more value on ‘emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities’ as we reject the ‘constant strive for perfection.’

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Glastonbury Festival 2024 Tickets on SaleTickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 will go on sale today, November 16, and Sunday, November 19. Earlier this month, registration was reopened due to a scheduled review of the details of the Glastonbury Festival registration database. Tickets for the festival will now be available for purchase today (November 16) for tickets plus coach. General admission tickets will go on sale this Sunday, November 19.

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »