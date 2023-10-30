Shani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck

Shani Louk was taken from the festival by militants after they stormed the site on 7 October in their terror attack which killed hundreds of people at the site alone.A harrowing video of the 23-year-old circulated online, showing her battered half-naked body face-down in the back of a truck filled with armed men. "We are devastated to share that the body of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk was found and identified," the foreign ministry said.

Her mother had previously said she thought her daughter was alive and being treated in a hospital in Gaza.She had been paraded by Hamas gunmen after the festival attack - it is unclear if she was alive in the video.Her mother told German news outlet Bild on October 10: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.

