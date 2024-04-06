Shanghai Circuit Returns to Formula 1 Calendar After COVID-19 Hiatus

The last race at the Shanghai circuit was held in 2019, before COVID-19 triggered an extended absence from the country. Since then, the F1 technical regulations have changed substantially, including a switch to 18-inch tyres. Inevitably the track surface will also have altered over the intervening years, but unusually Pirelli has not been able to send engineers to assess it in advance, which would normally be the case with brand new venues or one that have not been used for a while.

Given that the track was built on swampland there is also a possibility that bumps have emerged which might not be obvious to the naked eye, but which will be discovered by the ground effect F1 cars once they are running. An extra twist for drivers and teams as they relearn the circuit is that Shanghai is also the first sprint weekend of 2024, with FP1 on Friday followed by qualifying for Saturday’s sprint event. 'It's like a new circuit, honestly,” said Berra when asked by Motorspor

