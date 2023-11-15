HEAD TOPICS

Shane MacGowan's wife shares heartbreaking photo of singer battling brain condition

Shane MacGowan's wife has shared a photo of the Fairytale of New York singer using a breathing apparatus as he continues to battle with a dangerous brain condition. She thanked fans for their support and sent well-wishes to those struggling.

Shane MacGowan's wife has asked for 'love and prayers' from fans after sharing a heartbreaking photo of the Fairytale of New York singer using a breathing apparatus as he continues to battle with a dangerous brain condition. Sharing the image of the Pogues' rocker, Victoria Mary Clarke thanked everyone who had offered support to the couple in their time of need before sending well-wishes to 'everyone who is struggling right now'.

The Irish journalist, 57, shared a new picture of the frontman, 65, smiling into the camera as he lay in a hospital bed. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: 'I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ and thank you ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ and Terry Woods for coming to visit him. 'Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right no

