Shane MacGowan's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Singer Battling Brain Condition

Shane MacGowan's wife has asked for 'love and prayers' from fans after sharing a heartbreaking photo of the Fairytale of New York singer using a breathing apparatus as he continues to battle with a dangerous brain condition. Sharing the image of the Pogues' rocker, Victoria Mary Clarke thanked everyone who had offered support to the couple in their time of need before sending well-wishes to 'everyone who is struggling right now'.

The Irish journalist, 57, shared a new picture of the frontman, 65, smiling into the camera as he lay in a hospital bed. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: 'I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ and thank you ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ and Terry Woods for coming to visit him. 'Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: Coronation Street's Sam Aston and wife share baby newsThe news comes after Briony and Sam endured two tragic miscarriages within four months of each other

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Corrie star Sam Aston and wife share 'bittersweet' news after tragic loss'We were excited... then we started thinking'

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Coronation Street star and wife announce pregnancy following devastating lossSam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown on the soap, and his wife have announced they are expecting their second child.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: Ben Affleck cracks rare laugh in reunion with ex-wife Jennifer GarnerThey’re getting along amicably these days.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Michael Owen admits wife Louise ‘doesn’t give a monkeys’ about footballEXCLUSIVE: Despite being one of the country's top footballers, Michael Owen admits to OK! that his wife Louise doesn't give him any praise and has helped to keep him grounded

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

METROUK: Ben Affleck cracks rare laugh in reunion with ex-wife Jennifer GarnerThey’re getting along amicably these days.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »