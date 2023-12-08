Shane MacGowan's funeral: Stars pay tribute to singer

A rousing rendition of Shane MacGowan's best-loved hit Fairytale Of New York rang out during his funeral in Co Tipperary, Ireland - as stars including Johnny Depp, Bono and Nick Cave led the tributes to the singer. Mourners were welcomed by Father Pat Gilbert as the 'people this great man influenced, encouraged, entertained and touched' gathered in a ceremony that was broadcast online and on TV for fans around the world.

He paid tribute to 'a poet, lyricist, singer, trailblazer' who 'reflected life as lived in our time, calling out accepted norms that oftentimes appear unacceptable'. At the front of Saint Mary of the Rosary church in Nenagh, MacGowan's casket was heaped with red roses alongside a black-and-white photo of the singer when he was younger. His widow Victoria Mary Clarke stood up at the ceremony, held near his ancestral home in Nenagh, and presented symbols marking her husband's life, including the Crock Of Gold book of his art and lyrics, a tray his former bandmate Spider Stacy would 'bash over Shane's head' during gigs, and the couple's wedding albu





