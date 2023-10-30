'Shambles for a few seasons' - inside St Johnstone turmoil

Saints have yet to win in the Scottish Premiership this season and are five points adrift at the foot of the table.

Former striker MacLean replaced Callum Davidson in April and won three post-split games to preserve the club's top-flight status. That convinced the board to hand the 41-year-old rookie manager a three-year deal, but after 17 players left in the summer, St Johnstone have made a miserable start to the new campaign.

So who is to blame for the mess - and what comes next? These are the thoughts of the people that always have their finger most closely on the pulse of a club - the fans.Callum Davidson would have kept Saints up too last season. Yes, he may have been working on a tight budget, but his skills and track record deserved more than being replaced by an untested and first-time manager.I was never convinced about MacLean when he got the job on the back of Callum Davidson's sacking. headtopics.com

