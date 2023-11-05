Shakespeare's First Folio on Display at Merseyside Venue

A medieval artefact is on display at a Merseyside venue, but only for one more week. The significant historic item is Shakespeare's First Folio, the first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays, containing 36 out of some 38 plays written by the Bard. It is currently being exhibited at Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot to mark the 400th anniversary of the text's creation.
One of the most important and treasured relics in the literary world, the Folio was published in 1623 - seven years after Shakespeare's death, and was compiled by several people including playwrights, his friends and his wife. The copy on display at the theatre is one of only 50 that survive in the UK. Shakespeare North Playhouse has loaned the Folio from the British Library, and anyone wishing to take a glimpse at the book has until November 11 to do so. The text is located in the theatre's exhibition room, along with information regarding its backstory and historical significanc
