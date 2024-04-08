Shadow Health Secretary Expresses Concerns over Maternity Failings in Nottingham

The shadow health secretary says he is "terrified" that some of Nottingham 's maternity failings could be seen right across the NHS . Wes Streeting stopped short of backing calls for a UK-wide public inquiry into maternity services, saying it was more important that recommendations already made were acted upon. The comments came on a visit to the King's Mill Hospital in Sutton on Monday (April 8) by Mr Streeting and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Donna Ockenden is leading the largest review into maternity services in NHS history, with more than 1,800 families involved in the Nottingham University Hospitals Trust review. Many of the families affected have called for a wider public inquiry into NHS maternity services, but Mr Streeting said: "I'd be guided very much by Donna Ockenden on this. I trust her, I trust her advice. I want to see the Government move faster at implementing her recommendations. Should there be a public inquiry into the Nottingham attacks? Let us know here "I think the steer that we're getting is that we need to implement the recommendations that have already been made before looking at whether a wider public inquiry is necessary, which can actually take longer. I think the case for urgent action is now." Donna Ockenden previously oversaw a review into maternity services in Shrewsbury and Telford, delivering her final report and recommendations in 2022. The final report on Nottingham's maternity services is due in 202

