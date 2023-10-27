Shadow Chancellor and Leeds MP Rachel Reeves on the women who have influenced her and shaped modern economics

Since May 2021, the Leeds West Labour MP has been Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer – and if she gets the “real job”, as she puts it, following the next General Election, she would make history, becoming the first ever woman to hold the Chancellor position in its 800-year existence. It is against this backdrop that Reeves has written her latest book – The Women Who Made Modern Economics - and she’ll be discussing its contents at two literary festivals in the region over the next few weeks.

“I hope that people have a better understanding from reading of what sort of Chancellor I would hope to be if I had that opportunity next year,” she says. “And of some of the people who have influenced me and have shaped my thinking as an economist and as someone who wants to run the UK treasury department.” Reeves looks back on the likes of Robinson’s early arguments about the benefits of a minimum wage and Beatrice Webb’s quest for a fairer society, which paved the way for the welfare state.

