Shadow chancellor accused of plagiarism ‘copied’ sentence about Lancashire-born merchant from website in new book

The shadow chancellor said the errors will be “rectified” in future reprints after the Financial Times reported its journalists had identified entire paragraphs lifted from other sources without acknowledgement. The book, The Women Who Made Modern Economics, includes material from Wikipedia, The Guardian and remarks made by Labour MP Hilary Benn without attribution, the paper reported. A spokesperson for Ms Reeves said: “These were inadvertent mistakes and will be rectified in future reprints.

” Similarly, a foreword to a report on international development by Mr Benn, published on the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change website, appears to have been lifted almost word for word. The book by Ms Reeves, who hopes to become the first woman to serve as UK chancellor after a general election expected next year, gives biographical accounts of some of the women whose ideas have shaped modern economics.

