Sexual Health Services Under Strain as Infection Rates Soar

A 'perfect storm' of issues is putting sexual health services under severe strain, sexual health expert Dr Claire Dewsnap says. A new report warns that services are 'at breaking point ' as gonorrhoea infections reach their highest level since records began and syphilis rates are at their highest level since 1948.

'It's a perfect storm': The front line of Britain's STI crisis

