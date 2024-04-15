Sewage Spills Blamed for Declining Water Quality in UK National Parks

Sewage spills were citied as one of the major reasons why rivers and lakes in national parks are 'failing'

The Government has set a legal target of 75 per cent of water bodies in England reaching at least a “Good” ecological status by 2027, but currently just 14.5 per cent meet this standard. Just 14.4 per cent of lakes in national parks currently have a Good status, while 0.8 per cent have achieved a High status. This means just one lake currently has a High ecological status, Burnmoor Tarn in the Lake District.

Snowdonia was hit by the largest number of sewage spills , followed by Dartmoor and the Lake District .

