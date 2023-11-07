Sewage Discharged in Oxfordshire's Rivers Following Storm Ciarán

Sewage has been discharged in Oxfordshire's rivers once more following Storm Ciarán's heavy rain. Thames Water confirmed that 'overflows' were 'currently discharging' into the River Thames because of the effects of the storm. The water company said this prevented sewers flooding homes, gardens, and streets. It said: 'At times of heavy or continued rainfall, the sewer system can't always cope with the extra volume.

' It described storm overflows as a 'safety valve' which diverted rainwater and foul water into watercourses. 'Although it does contain some untreated sewage, storm discharge is heavily diluted because it's mostly rainwater,' it added. The BBC has been contacted by residents appalled by the appearance of raw sewage in the Thames in recent days. A Thames Water spokesperson said all discharges were 'unacceptable' and that the company was planning to upgrade more than 250 of its sewage treatment works and sewers. Claire Robertson, Oxford Rivers project officer at Thames21, said: 'Our rivers are under siege from pollution, with hours of raw sewage discharges and run-off from roads and farmers' fields. 'Unfortunately these pollution incidents don't only occur during storms, but also year round, with the average sewage treatment works in upstream of Oxford discharging raw sewage for 500 hours a year.

