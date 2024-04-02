Seven-year-old girl with Rett Syndrome dies in her sleep

A grieving family has paid tribute after a seven-year-old girl died in her sleep. Mollie Green, from Clifton, suffered from Rett Syndrome throughout her short life. Her and her family's struggle with the condition was documented in 2019 when her mother, Sam Lacy, spoke to Nottinghamshire Live about the rare disease to raise awareness of it. And, while many who live with the condition make it to adulthood, Mollie died on Sunday, March 24 after a suspected seizure during the night.

Auntie Kim Lacy said: "Her mum and dad are absolutely heartbroken. She's in a daze. We all are, sort of. I don't think any of us are really believing it. It's not hit us 100% that she's not coming back. I've found it extremely hard to deal with." Mollie was diagnosed with Rett syndrome in July 2019 at the age of thre

