Seven World Central Kitchen employees killed in Israeli drone strike

Seven employees of World Central Kitchen ( WCK ), which provides food for those in conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit by Israeli drones. The WCK convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse in Gaza , where the team had been unloading 100 tons of food brought in by sea, according to WCK . The aid workers were in a demilitarised zone in two armoured cars branded with the WCK logo, the charity said, and the The route had been pre-agreed with the IDF.

The IDF said that they had mistakenly believed two Hamas gunmen were in the convoy, and that it had not identified the vehicles as belonging to a charity. “Forces identified a gunman on one of the aid trucks, following which they identified an additional gunman,” the report said

World Central Kitchen WCK Israeli Drones Gaza Convoy Aid Workers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Central Kitchen Charity Halts Gaza Operations After Apparent Israeli Strike Kills Seven WorkersA view of damaged vehicle carrying Western employees after Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on April 02, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

World Central Kitchen Confirms Seven Team Members Killed in GazaThe World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirms that seven members of its team were killed by an Israeli airstrike while traveling in Gaza. The convoy was hit despite coordinating movements with the IDF. Most of those killed worked for UNRWA. Aid groups have called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Tributes paid to 'hero' aid worker killed in Israeli air strike in GazaArmy veteran James Kirby was among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers killed on Monday.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The world turns on Israel after World Central Kitchen slaughter: International fury grows, with UK...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

The world turns on Israel after World Central Kitchen slaughter: International fury grows, with UK...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

The world turns on Israel after World Central Kitchen slaughter: International fury grows, with UK...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »