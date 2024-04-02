Seven Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Air Strike in Gaza

Seven aid workers, including a British man, were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the World Central Kitchen charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.
They were delivering food and supplies to the region. The workers had just crossed in from the north after helping deliver aid that had arrived from Cyprus.
A BRITISH national was among seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) has said.
Israeli Soldiers Kill Over 150 Palestinians in Gaza Hospital SiegeIsraeli soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling for urgent protections for hundreds of healthcare workers, patients and civilians sheltering and trapped following a five-day siege of a Gaza hospital.
