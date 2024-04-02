Seven Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Air Strike in Gaza

Seven aid workers, including a British man, were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the World Central Kitchen charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

They were delivering food and supplies to the region. The workers had just crossed in from the north after helping deliver aid that had arrived from Cyprus.

