Seven Aid Workers, Including Three Britons, Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Seven aid workers, including three British nationals, were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit their humanitarian convoy. Among the victims was James Henderson, a former Marine from Cornwall. He was traveling with six other aid staff from World Central Kitchen (WCK) when their vehicles were hit.

Mr. Henderson had spent six years in the Marines and had recently been working with private security firms. Friends described him as a 'lovely lad' and expressed their sadness over his death.

