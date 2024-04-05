Serious Disruption Prevention Orders Introduced to Curb Protest Disruptions

The Serious Disruption Prevention Orders will aim to prevent individuals from repeatedly causing serious disruption at protests. Civil liberties organisation Liberty described the legislation as “a shameless attempt” by the Government to reduce the right to protest . The new orders can impose a range of restraints including preventing people from being in a particular place or area, participating in disruptive activities and being with protest groups at given times.

These orders can be imposed on those who have, on at least two occasions, committed protest-related offences, for example locking-on, or breached the conditions of an injunction. Serious Disruption Prevention Orders were introduced as part of the Public Order Act 2023, which was passed last year, and breaching an order will be a criminal offence that will carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and/or an unlimited fin

Serious Disruption Prevention Orders Protests Civil Liberties Legislation Right To Protest Criminal Offence

United Kingdom

