Series of Killings Haunt France and Belgium for Over 15 Years

Over a span of more than 15 years, a series of killings of women and young girls haunted parts of France and Belgium, but perhaps none more than the murder of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin - France's Madeline McCann. Between 1987 and 2003, at least 11 people disappeared across the region, with several of the cases seeming - at least at first - to be unconnected. The first woman disappeared in Auxerre, in December 1987.

The second vanished 90 miles away in Vitry-sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris, in 1988. Another woman went missing in Auxerre that same year, but then more vanished further north in Châlons-en-Champagne (1988) and Charleville-Mézières (1989. Then one in Saint-Servais in Belgium, then another in Rezé, over in the West of France. After a flurry of eight disappearances from 1987 to 1990, there was a ten-year pause, but they restarted in 2000, in Charleville-Mézières again, then another in Sedan in 2001, and one more in Guermantes in 200





