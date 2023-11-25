HEAD TOPICS

Series of Killings Haunt France and Belgium for Over 15 Years

  • 📰 DailyMailUK
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 49 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 47%
  • Publisher: 90%

A series of killings of women and young girls have haunted parts of France and Belgium for over 15 years, with the murder of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin being particularly notorious. Between 1987 and 2003, at least 11 people disappeared across the region, with several cases initially appearing to be unconnected.

Killings, Women, Young Girls, France, Belgium, Estelle Mouzin, Disappearances

Over a span of more than 15 years, a series of killings of women and young girls haunted parts of France and Belgium, but perhaps none more than the murder of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin - France's Madeline McCann. Between 1987 and 2003, at least 11 people disappeared across the region, with several of the cases seeming - at least at first - to be unconnected. The first woman disappeared in Auxerre, in December 1987.

The second vanished 90 miles away in Vitry-sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris, in 1988. Another woman went missing in Auxerre that same year, but then more vanished further north in Châlons-en-Champagne (1988) and Charleville-Mézières (1989. Then one in Saint-Servais in Belgium, then another in Rezé, over in the West of France. After a flurry of eight disappearances from 1987 to 1990, there was a ten-year pause, but they restarted in 2000, in Charleville-Mézières again, then another in Sedan in 2001, and one more in Guermantes in 200

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England Women suffer 3-2 defeat to Belgium WomenEngland Women's national football team loses 3-2 to Belgium Women, raising concerns about their defence and impacting their chances of reaching the Nations League finals and the 2024 Olympics.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

England vs Belgium: UEFA Women's Nations League ClashCoverage of the England vs Belgium UEFA Women's Nations League clash, including pre-match build up, team news, score updates, and match analysis.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Women's Nations League: Build-up to Belgium v EnglandEngland travel to Belgium for a crucial meeting in the Women's Nations League.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Women's Nations League: Belgium score superb opener to lead EnglandFollow live updates as England travel to Belgium for a crucial meeting in the Women's Nations League.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Belgium vs England live updates: Women’s Nations League team news, line-ups latest, predictionFollow all the action live as Sarina Wiegman's England face Belgium in a crucial Nations League Group A1 in Leuven, Belgium on Tuesday evening
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Lionesses win 1-0 against Belgium in Women’s Nations League group stage matchEngland took a 1-0 lead inside the first 13 minutes through Lauren Hemp following a sequence that began with Chloe Kelly’s corner.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »