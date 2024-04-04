Serial Rapist Targeting Women in London's Nightlife Hotspots

Women heading to London 's bars and clubs have been warned a serial rapist is 'clearly' targeting lone victims on their way home. The attacker is being hunted by the Metropolitan Police over the rapes of two women four years apart as they walked the streets of the capital in busy nightlife hotspots . Horrifying CCTV footage of the second attack, released by the force and reissued today, shows a man grabbing a lone woman in the street, who he later raped in Shoreditch , east London in 2022.

The same suspect is believed to have raped another victim four years earlier on the other side of the capital near The Strand. The case has chilling echoes of the 'Night Bus Beast' who detectives fear may have preyed on 100 female passengers, many as they made their way home alone. Scotland Yard took the unusual step of publicly linking the two rapes, and releasing footage of the suspect on the prowl, as detectives fear it is 'highly likely' there are more victims

