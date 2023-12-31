Serial Killer Robert Mawdsley Spends 50th Christmas Behind Bars

A British serial killer, Robert Mawdsley, has spent his 50th Christmas behind bars. He is the longest-serving inmate in the British penal system and has spent around 45 years in solitary confinement. Mawdsley, nicknamed 'Hannibal the Cannibal', has been locked up since 1974. He was falsely accused of eating one of his victim's brains. After a troubled childhood in Liverpool, Mawdsley moved to London and became a prostitute.





Exceptional Trade at Shrewsbury Christmas Dairy Show and SaleDairy cattle sold for up to £3,150 at the Christmas Dairy Show and Sale in Shrewsbury. Gerald Allsop secured the Bryan Challenor Cup for the second time with his fresh heifer, Enchmarsh Dalliance Dawn, selling for the top price. Allsop, a dairy farmer with around 100 cows, expressed his delight at winning the cup and his support for Shrewsbury market.

Unforgettable Christmas Events in LiverpoolLiverpool city centre is adorned with glistening Christmas lights while venues and businesses around the wider region are inviting families to join in with their seasonal events. The Reader at Calderstones is inviting guests to enjoy a month of festive activities, events and celebrations.

Purse-Friendly Christmas Activities for KidsDiscover some purse-friendly crimbo-themed activities to do with the kids in the run up to Christmas that either cost nothing at all or are a controllable spend.

Leeds Christmas Markets 2023: Behind the ScenesTake a sneak peek behind the scenes at the finishing touches being made ahead of the launch of Leeds Christmas Markets 2023. Explore all preparations and new stall locations.

The Best Drone for Kids This ChristmasIf you’re thinking of buying a drone for your kids this Christmas, you may be tempted by one ofcurrently available. This year, I’ve had the same thought myself, and although I have the advantage of reviewing some incredible drones, I’m going to buy my children one of the least expensive indoor drones available that's a few years old now; one that will provide festive aerial fun in the comfort of your home. For me, despite the many amazing drone options available, the one that stands out as a great firs drone for kids has to be thefor the Combo kit including three batteries and a charging hub, or $99 / £99 without those accessories. It’s not on sale, that's full price, but the Tello is still an absolute bargain. At just 2.8 oz / 80 g and with low power and propeller guards, it’s safe to fly indoors, making it a great option for both Christmas and getting started with drone flight in a controlled environment. I'll also be rounding up the best drones on a budget and adding a link here, so keep this page bookmarked

Kate Middleton Leads Star-Studded Arrivals at Christmas Carol ServiceKate Middleton looks stunning as she leads the star-studded arrivals to her annual Together At Christmas Carol Service, with a number of famous faces following suit. The service aims to bring people together for the festive season and recognize those who have made exceptional contributions throughout the year.

