Serial killer has spent 40 years in bulletproof box in 'Monster Mansion' jail

A man branded one of Britain's "most dangerous prisoners" has spent 40 years locked in a bulletproof glass box below a prison dubbed 'Monster Mansion'. Serial killer

Maudsley has been in jail since he was just 21, when he was found guilty of murdering convicted child molester John Farrell, 30, in 1974. He has since killed three more people, one in a psychiatric hospital and two in prison.

After a year with his parents, he was placed in foster care. Once he turned 16, Maudsley fled to London, where his life spiralled out of control. He developed a drug addiction, twice attempted suicide, and told psychiatric hospital staff that he heard voices telling him to kill his parents. headtopics.com

"In reality, Maudsley did not eat any part of his victim's brains. One prison officer who worked with him explained that Maudsley had, in fact, made a makeshift weapon by splitting a plastic spoon in half to create a rough pointed weapon.

After hiding the body under his bed, he made his way to the cell of child molester Bill Roberts, smashed his head against a will, and prised his skull open with a knife. He then walked into a guard's office, placed the knife on the table, and said that there would be "two short when it came to the next roll call". headtopics.com

Top UK & World stories today Former police detective Paul Harrison, who specialised in interviewing mass murders, spoke to the MEN in 2018 about when he met Maudsley. He said: "You've got the image of a monster. A horrible, evil man. He's got this reputation that's been perpetuated by the service. I'd got all these preconceived ideas.

