Sergio Perez takes aim at media for false Max Verstappen rivalry

Intent on challenging Max Verstappen for the win in Mexico, Sergio Perez has rubbished talk of a rivalry with his teammate saying that’s something the media has created.
He also needs it if reports about him having to finish runner-up in the championship or face a “proper conversation” about his future, as Ted Kravitz put it, are to be believed.With history pointing to Verstappen not doing his teammate any favours, the Dutchman having made it clear he wants to win every one of the remaining four races, it has led to suggestions things could get heated in Mexico.
“We are a great example for a lot of young generations and we should just be focused on the sport side. “Well, I think obviously, we are all rivals but at the same time we are all sports athletes, and we all want to do the best for ourselves,” he said. headtopics.com
“For example, if I’m fighting in the race with Fernando, he’s not my rival out of the track, it’s just that we are just fighting on track.
