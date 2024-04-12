Sephora Expands with New Store Openings in Manchester and Newcastle

Sephora is expanding its presence in the UK with new store openings in Manchester and Newcastle . The Manchester store will open on 16 May 2024 at Trafford Centre, while Newcastle will have two store openings in Eldon Square and the Metro Centre.

Sephora's first UK store opened in Westfield London White City and offers over 135 beauty brands.

Sephora Store Openings Manchester Newcastle UK Beauty Brands

