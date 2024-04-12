Sephora Announces Opening Date for New Trafford Centre Store

Beauty brand Sephora has announced the opening date for its new Trafford Centre store. The store will offer a wide range of beauty, skincare, and makeup brands, and is set to rival Boots and Superdrug.

The opening date is May 16, 2024.

Sephora Trafford Centre Beauty Skincare Makeup Store Opening Date

