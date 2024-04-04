Senior Tory admits leaking MP’s phone numbers in honeytrap sexting scandal

A senior Conservative MP has admitted leaking MPs phone numbers in a honeytrap sexting scandal. William Wragg admitted to The Times that he gave over the numbers of colleagues to someone he met on Grindr , a gay dating app .

Those colleagues are reported to be several MPs as well as a government minister, members of their staff and a political journalist. They were allegedly sent unsolicited flirtatious messages from senders identifying themselves as “Charlie” or “Abi”

Tory MP Phone Numbers Honeytrap Sexting Scandal William Wragg Grindr Gay Dating App

