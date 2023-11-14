Senior Officer in Stephen Lawrence Murder Case Found to be Corrupt

A secret report reveals that a senior officer involved in the Stephen Lawrence murder case was corrupt. The report states that Ray Adams, who was cleared in an earlier corruption investigation, relied on false testimony from a man linked to one of Stephen's killers. Mr Adams has requested the Metropolitan Police to investigate the allegations.

