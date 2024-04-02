Semi-Naked Brit Bites Motorcyclist in Shocking Rampage in India

Shocking video shows the moment a semi-naked Brit launches himself at a passing motorcyclist and bites him during a crazed rampage, before being dragged away by police. The man, who is thought to be in the Royal Navy, was with a group of other Brits in Chennai, south east India, when he began his bizarre attack on commuters, local media reports.

He is reportedly a crewmember on one of the two ships that had been anchored nearby for maintenance, and had gone on a trip into Royapettah with his fellow sailors. He appeared to be inebriated as he ran around the busy street biting people at random, with bystanders desperately trying to bring the attacker under control. Even as officers responded to the incident the man managed to slip away, and continued to wreak havoc. He is seen running away from cops before jumping on an unsuspecting man who is stuck in traffic on his mope

