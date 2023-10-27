Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa Has ‘Not Been Called Back’ To Film

Heather Rae El Moussa has revealed that it is not a given she will be starring in the seventh season of Selling Sunset.

The reality star - who is one of the original cast members, having found fame on the show during its debut season in 2019 - told Appearing alongside husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather, 35, told the news outlet, 'Season seven is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. And so far, I've not been called back.'

When asked how this made her feel, she confessed it has been a 'little frustrating' and she is 'not sure' what has been going on. Heather has had her hands full this year. In January, she welcomed her first child - a little boy called Tristan - with Tarek, who is also a dad to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with his ex-wife Christina Hall. headtopics.com

Then last month, the couple premiered their new show, The Flipping El Moussas, which follows not only their married life, but careers as real estate experts. Amid news of the HGTV series dropping last summer, Brett Oppenheim weighed in on Heather's future on Selling Sunset - which is centred on his co-owned brokerage with brotherMeanwhile, Jason offered a little bit more, saying, 'I don't get involved in the futures of the agents. I know she's still going to be at The Oppenheim Group. I think that's with her and production and Netflix and all that.

The real estate mogul said he is 'super supportive' of the couple's recent venture and voiced hopes that Heather would continue to film with them.

